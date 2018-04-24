LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
Filed Under:Braddock, Local TV, Swissvale, Youth Football League

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A youth football league is trying to “tackle” violence in the community by bringing together rival teams.

Starting this season, Swissvale and Braddock players will now play for the same team.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The teams will combine to become the Swissvale-Braddock Wolverines. The idea is to get members of the community together to set a good example for the kids.

THe new league will be made up of coaches and staff members from both teams.

The program runs April through October.

