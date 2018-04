Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — At least one person has died in a pedestrian accident in Beaver County this afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the Beaver County Coroner’s Office has been called to Aliquippa.

The incident was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 23rd Street.

The victim’s name and the cause of the crash have not yet been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.