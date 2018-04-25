Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say a raccoon killed by a dog in Bethel Park was found to have rabies.

The Allegheny County health department said the animal was brought in last weekend after it was killed near the 5500 block of Florida Avenue in Bethel Park.

Officials said the raccoon tested positive for rabies. They said the dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations. Another raccoon was reported to have rabies in the county earlier this year.

The county’s health department is urging residents to avoid any contact with wild or stray animals, especially those in the area of the park.

Anyone seeing an animal acting strange or threatening is urged to call animal control, police or the state game commission.

“If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately,” Dr. Karen Hacker from the Health Department said.

