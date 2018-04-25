LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Jurors at Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

The seven men and five women sequestered will start weighing charges on Wednesday in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

They begged off a late Tuesday start, saying they were exhausted from 5½ hours of closing arguments.

Prosecutors portrayed the comedian as a calculating predator.

Cosby’s lawyers said he’s the victim of a multimillion-dollar frame-up.

The prosecution and defense gave jurors a lot to think about after a two-week trial on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

