BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — From the Borics Hair Care awnings to the ground, plywood covers the entire front of the salon.

At seven o’clock Tuesday night, Borics was a busy place when a late-model Chrysler crushed through the front of the store and rampaged to the back wall unabated.

“I think it went straight in. There was no stopping, no nothing,” says Brentwood Emergency Management Coordinator John Balkovec.

The car took out the side of the store where all the service chairs are located, and many were filled. The why is in the hands of the police, but the shock is universally shared.

“It’s very heartbreaking, ” says Dana Hansen, who is a Borics customer.

Four customers were hurt, including a 15-year-old girl and her mother who are both in critical condition with fractured legs and head injuries. Two other customers are in fair condition.

Stylist Kristi Rae Keener’s mother-in-law put out the word on Facebook that she had been injured and the prayers flooded in. Linda Carrington says Kristie has a broken leg, a broken back, two broken ribs, head and facial injuries.

Kristi cuts Ryan Smoot’s hair.

“It’s tough, man. I know she’s got two kids and somebody with lots of ambitions, young, she didn’t deserve that. None of these people deserve that,” Smoot said.

Stylist Hollie Rocco’s friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills. The page says her spleen is bleeding internally, she has three fractured vertebrae, two broken ribs, and lots of cuts and bruises.

“The girls in here, and the hairdresser we go to, we are very close to them, ” says customer Lorraine Smoot. “They are very nice and very kind, and it’s just shocking. We are very sad.”

Allegheny County Police say the driver was treated for minor injuries and is under investigation. Test will be done on his car, blood test are out for analysis, as well as medical records, and security videos will be reviewed before “a determination will be made as to what charges will be filed.”

For now, investigators say in a release, “There is no indication that this event was anything other than a medical- or alcohol-related incident.”

Test results are not expected back until sometime next week.