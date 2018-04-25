LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
Filed Under:FDA, Juul, Juul Labs

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The maker of a much-debated e-cigarette that has grown popular with teenagers says it will spend $30 million in an effort to keep its products out of the hands of underage users.

The announcement from Juul Labs comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration questioned the design and marketing of the company’s small, sleek vaping devices.

juul Juul Maker To Invest $30M To Combat Underage Vaping

Photo Courtesy: KDKA

The San Francisco company said the initial investment will fund research on vaping and the formation of an expert panel to combat underage use of Juul. That group will be led by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

The company says it will also support state and federal legislation to raise the minimum age for vaping products to 21. Federal law sets the age at 18, though some states have higher requirements.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch