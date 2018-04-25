Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — One person was hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Monroeville.

According to the Monroeville Fire Department, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. in the National Tire & Battery NTB location in the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

Officials say the orange Ford Mustang and burgundy pickup truck were parked and unoccupied when the green-colored SUV crashed and ended up on top of them.

The driver of that SUV was taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Authorities have also not yet said what caused the driver to crash.

Crews were also brought in to help cleanup and clear the scene.

