By Brenda Waters
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The New Castle Police chief is responding to a video showing one of his officers allegedly slamming a man’s head into the ground.

New Castle officers were called to a home on East Washington Street Monday for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a drunk man who allegedly assaulted a juvenile.

The police chief says 49-year-old Perry Lowry reached for a knife and that’s when his officer wrestled Lowry to the ground.

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

A second officer used a Taser on Lowry three times, with no success.

“Obviously, we will take all allegations of excessive force seriously, and we have a policy and procedure to follow to make sure the investigation is done right, and we are going to go by with this,” said Chief Robert Salem.

The officer who is seen pushing Lowry’s head down in the video is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Lowry was treated at a hospital and then taken to jail.

