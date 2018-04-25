Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rest of the schedule is now out for the second-round playoff series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals.

The NHL released it late Wednesday night upon the completion of Game 7 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, the last first-round playoff series to finish up.

Game 1, it had already been announced, will be played Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Game 2 will now be on Sunday, April 29, at 3 p.m.

Then, the series will shift back to Pittsburgh with Game 3 on Tuesday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m., and Game 4 on Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played on May 5, May 7 and May 9. No times are available yet for those games.

The Penguins are facing the Capitals in the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year.