Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster displays impressive dance moves in a new Pizza Hut commercial as star of the chain’s new “Doorbell Dance” ad campaign.

The commercial shows Smith-Schuster celebrating with the enthusiasm usually reserved for touchdown scores when the doorbell rings to signal his Pizza Hut pizza has arrived. The campaign also will have Smith-Schuster as Pizza Huts social media spokesperson on the red carpet of the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.

More from the Patch.com here.