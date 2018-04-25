LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster displays impressive dance moves in a new Pizza Hut commercial as star of the chain’s new “Doorbell Dance” ad campaign.

The commercial shows Smith-Schuster celebrating with the enthusiasm usually reserved for touchdown scores when the doorbell rings to signal his Pizza Hut pizza has arrived. The campaign also will have Smith-Schuster as Pizza Huts social media spokesperson on the red carpet of the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.

