RESERVE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Reserve Township Police officer is under investigation.

Officer Brian Dourlain was arrested over the weekend in Dublin, Ohio, for suspected drunk driving. The veteran police officer has worked for several area police departments, but is now off duty.

Police there charged the 43-year-old veteran officer with OVI, like a Pennsylvania DUI, it means operating a vehicle while impaired.

He’s also charged with failing to stop at an accident. In Pennsylvania, it’s a charge known as leaving the scene. And he’s charged with failure to control his vehicle after slamming into a car.

Dourlain was arrested and jailed Saturday night. It’s not clear when he was released.

At the Reserve Township Police Department on Wednesday, no one was talking.

“I can’t comment on personnel matters, we are looking into the facts right now,” said Chief Jim Etherington.

They also weren’t talking about it at Dourlain’s home in Shaler Township. A woman came to the door, and then abruptly closed it when she saw KDKA’s camera.

While court records in Ohio indicate Dourlain was arrested, the police chief in Dublin, Ohio, has so far declined to release the police report of exactly what happened Saturday night.