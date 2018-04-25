LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, North Korea

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is sounding more optimistic about a summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, even calling the leader he once tagged with the nickname “Rocket Man” both very open and very honorable.

Brokering a deal on North Korea’s nuclear program is the primary U.S. aim for a face-to-face meeting with the North in May or June.

donald trump kim jong un Trump Calls Kim Jong Un Open, Honorable As Summit Planning Goes On

Left: Donald Trump (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images), Right: Kim Jong Un (Photo credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump cautioned Tuesday that North Korea had not followed through on previous promises. But he credited sanctions, pressure from international allies and other tough action pushed by his administration for having forced the North to hold talks. And the president again suggested that he would “leave the table” if the negotiations were not productive or if North Korea was not operating in good faith.

Trump says, “We’ll see where that all goes.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch