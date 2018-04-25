Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Federal officials announced the dismantling one of the largest cocaine trafficking organizations our region has ever seen.

They said the organization was responsible for distributing hundreds of kilograms of cocaine in Western Pennsylvania.

“Two million dollars. Stop and think about that number. That’s the street value of the cocaine that we confiscated during this operation,” said Bob Johnson, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

Federal officials said “Operation Heavy Hand” took down a major drug trafficking organization that was impacting Western Pennsylvania.

“This cocaine organization is one of the largest in the history of Western Pennsylvania. It was spread across the country from Pittsburgh to Atlanta to Los Angeles with sources to Mexican cartels,” said United States Attorney Scott Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Brady announced 39 people are charged with large-scale cocaine trafficking.

“According to the indictment, two brothers Jamie and Deaubre Lightfoot were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing hundreds of kilos of cocaine throughout Western Pa.,” said Brady.

Officials said the trafficking occurred in Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“Those are drugs that are now off the streets and out of the hands of our children,” said Johnson.

It was a joint effort between federal, state and local law enforcement.

“This long-term investigation resulted in the seizure of over 50 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, almost 100 lbs of marijuana, over $1 million dollars cash, several firearms, numerous vehicles and properties,” said Trooper Melinda Bondarenka of the Pennsylvania State Police.

One more person is still being sought in connection with the case. If you see Todd Moses, you are asked to call police.

In the meantime, U.S. Attorney Brady had this message in any case: “If you are selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania, we are coming after you.”