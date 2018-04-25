Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a hospital patient’s credit card and racking up thousands of dollars in purchases.

According to police, Charlotte Jackson stole the credit card from an unconscious patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

Jackson then used the card to make $4,000 in purchases at 50 locations around Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson and believe she is in the Braddock or Rankin area.

She will be facing a list of charges including, burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal use of a communication facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensburg Police at (724)-834-3800.

