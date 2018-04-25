LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Budget airline WOW Air has the ultimate job for you!

The airline, which operates out of Pittsburgh International Airport is looking for its first ever air-travel guide.

What does an air-travel guide do?

If hired, you’ll live in Iceland for three months, travel across North America and Europe, and write about your adventures for WOW Air. You’ll also rate the cities you visit.

Oh, and you’ll also get paid $4,500 a month.

One more thing, the airline says you’ll be able to bring a friend and he or she will get paid as well.

To apply, just contact WOW airlines here, and submit your own 30 second travel guide.

