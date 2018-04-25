Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Budget airline WOW Air has the ultimate job for you!

The airline, which operates out of Pittsburgh International Airport is looking for its first ever air-travel guide.

What does an air-travel guide do?

If hired, you’ll live in Iceland for three months, travel across North America and Europe, and write about your adventures for WOW Air. You’ll also rate the cities you visit.

Oh, and you’ll also get paid $4,500 a month.

Now hiring for the world’s best summer job! ☀ Get paid to move to Iceland and travel the world creating travel content this summer ✈🌍 Show us what you got in your hometown and apply here 👉 https://t.co/jZdVcSZ3PN#wowtravelguide pic.twitter.com/CWU21dnrko — WOW air (@wow_air) April 23, 2018

One more thing, the airline says you’ll be able to bring a friend and he or she will get paid as well.

To apply, just contact WOW airlines here, and submit your own 30 second travel guide.