PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re planning on going to the Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park, the concert date has been changed.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that the Ed Sheeran concert scheduled at PNC Park has been changed to Saturday, Sept. 29.

The concert was originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 30, but there is also a Sunday Night Football game at Heinz Field that night.

The change has been made to accommodate fans.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.