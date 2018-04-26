Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Evgeni Malkin skated with his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates for the first time since suffering an apparent leg injury last week.

Malkin will miss at least Game 1 of the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions’ second-round series against the Washington Capitals. He was in a white no-contact jersey Thursday for an optional morning skate, an indication he could be ready to play as soon as Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

The 31-year-old Russian center was injured in Game 5 of the first round against Philadelphia on April 20. He missed Game 6 at the Flyers over the weekend and hadn’t practiced since.

Malkin has three goals and two assists in five playoff games so far. Without the 2009 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, the Penguins rely more heavily on superstar Sidney Crosby and fellow centers Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan.

