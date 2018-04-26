Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house with a chainsaw and attacking a contractor.

According to police, the incident happened at a home in the 3000 block of Scott Avenue in Hopewell Township on Saturday.

When police arrived at the home, a contractor explained a man had used a chainsaw to break down the back door of the home. The contractor was able to identify the suspect as his friend – 44-year-old Eugene Bryant.

Once inside, Bryant went after the contractor with the chainsaw still running.

The contractor told police he was able to wrestle Bryant to the ground and pry the chainsaw away. After some pleading, the contractor released Bryant, who grabbed his chainsaw and fled the scene in his vehicle.

The contractor said Bryant likely believed he was dating his ex-girlfriend and “became enraged.” He said Bryant had been calling all week and leaving threatening voicemails. In one message, Bryant allegedly threatened to burn down his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Bryant later turned himself in and was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and aggravated assault.

Bryant is being held in the Beaver County Jail and faces a preliminary hearing on Monday, April 30.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details