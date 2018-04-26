Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SMICKSBURG (KDKA) — A man is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges in Indiana County.

Police say the 12 dogs were rescued recently from a two-car garage in Smicksburg. They were tired, filthy and traumatized, many found locked in cages and standing in several inches their own waste.

“This is the worst, and I’ve been doing this since 1992. This is definitely the worst,” said Lisa Weir, a humane officer.

Wier, along with members of Action for Animals and the state police seized the canines after an anonymous call informed them of the animals’ desperate situation.

“Covered in sewage, feces, extremely scared,” said Wier. “I didn’t see any food. There was no food I seen, there was no water. There was just deep, black manure and sewage.”

The garage’s blacked out windows left the dogs to wallow in several inches of filth.

“You could tell by their eyes they hadn’t been outside,” Wier said.

State police are charging 39-year-old Thomas Franklin McDaniel Jr. with 90 criminal counts, including felony aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect.

When authorities asked McDaniel how and why it happen?

“He really didn’t have an excuse,” Wier said.

The absolute filth the animals lived in is making cleaning them difficult, their skittish temperament adding to the difficult task, but they are, at least now, in a much better place.

“They are in a good situation now,” said Wier. “They have a chance of being adopted and living a good life.”

Humane officials are expected back on the property on Friday to try and rescue more dogs from the property.

McDaniel is currently free on $10,000 straight cash bond.