LET'S GO PENS: Keys To Beating Caps | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Baldwin, Brentwood, Brookline, Local TV, Missing Teen

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing 13-year-old male from Brookline.

brayden carrington Missing Brookline Teen Spotted In Brentwood/Baldwin Area

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety

Brayden Carrington was reported missing by a family member on April 18. He was spotted recently in Brentwood and Baldwin. He is described 5-foot-6, 165 pounds last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch