Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing 13-year-old male from Brookline.

Brayden Carrington was reported missing by a family member on April 18. He was spotted recently in Brentwood and Baldwin. He is described 5-foot-6, 165 pounds last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.