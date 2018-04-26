Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEXFORD (KDKA) – High school seniors across western Pennsylvania are approaching the end of the school year and have a lot on their minds.

But, one thing they might not be thinking about is the consequences of drunk driving.

As high school seniors head into that busy season with prom and graduation, North Allegheny School District wanted to remind the students here to be careful and to pay attention when you get behind the wheel by holding a mock crash on Thursday.

The district held the event to remind these students that there are real-life consequences to impaired driving.

“We want to let them now that they are empowered with making good decisions and how drastically their life and the lives of the people they love and their friends can be changed in a minute by bad decisions,” McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti said.

The students that participated in the crash are members of SADD – Students Against Destructive Decisions.

In the simulated crash, one student died, others were injured and the impaired driver was arrested.

Multiple fire departments, police, EMS crews, the county medical examiner and even a helicopter participated.

“It really puts it into perspective what goes into it and how dangerous and traumatic it could be. The worst thing you could do is get behind the wheel intoxicated,” Davis Creach, a participant, said.

Two juniors are wearing special shirts saying “statistic” throughout the school day to represent teens that have died in drunk driving crashes.

“I think with prom coming up on Saturday, I think it’s really important to keep in mind. I think you can easily get caught up in a moment,” SADD member Logan Falk said.

“I was emotional because I know these people. It was kind of crazy seeing how many people come onto the scene. It felt really real,” SADD member Jemma Downey said.