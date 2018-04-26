Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase from Mount Oliver to the city of Pittsburgh, and in the process, smashing into several vehicles.

Total chaos is the best way to describe what happened on a street in the city’s Beltzhoover section Thursday afternoon.

Now, one man is in custody and three vehicles are in pieces.

Witnesses tell KDKA it all began as a police chase in Mount Oliver.

The reason for the pursuit isn’t clear.

What we do know is that a silver truck, traveling at a high rate of speed on Michigan Street, came over the crest of Estella Street and slammed into two parked vehicles, one was a Columbia Gas vehicle which was out for survey work.

“I seen the truck come flying down the street. I’m looking at it like, he’s going pretty fast,” said witness Mustapha Bey. “So, I put my hand up to stop him… and he just flew down and he made the left on to Beltzhoover Avenue and made the right on to Michigan. Next thing I know, all these police just come flying behind him.”

“I said to the cops, ‘Was he trying to cop drugs or something, and he took off?’ And he said, ‘No, he seen us and took off. It shouldn’t have even happened.’ He said he just panicked and took off and we chased him and boom,” Eric Carrington, another witness.

Mt. Oliver Police are not commenting on the investigation, and Pittsburgh Police say they were only called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.