PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police have captured a coyote after a two-hour chase.

The coyote was first spotted early Thursday in the city near Penn’s Landing, along the Delaware River. Police and animal control officers eventually cornered and trapped it about 3 miles away in South Philadelphia, under a large metal trash bin near a city school.

#WILD: Philly Animal Control and Pennsylvania Game Commission work together to capture a coyote in South Philly. Coyote is fine and will now be relocated to a wooded area, likely somewhere in Montgomery County. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fPuXkkLis9 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 26, 2018

Officials will check on the animal’s well-being. It eventually will be moved to a more suitable environment.

No injuries have been reported.

After a long morning in the city, this coyote is heading to a new home in wooded Montgomery County. Pennsylvania Game Commision says it looks to be in good health and simply needs relocating. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8G6CYFULNN — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 26, 2018

This marks the second time in a week that Philadelphia police have dealt with a coyote. Another one was safely captured on Monday.

