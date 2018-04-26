Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW EAGLE (KDKA) — An elementary school teacher in the Ringgold School District is banned from entering school property after she was indicted on federal drug charges.

Renee Kinder, 45, is one of 30 people facing charges for their alleged roles in a major cocaine distribution ring that reportedly brought hundreds of kilos into western Pennsylvania.

Authorities won’t reveal the role she played in the ring, but Kinder is charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

This is one of two disturbing but unrelated incidents involving teachers in the Ringgold School District.

The high school assistant track coach is being investigated for improper conduct. The district say no contact was involved and it did not happen on school property. The unnamed teacher has been suspended, and police are looking into the matter.