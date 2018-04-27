Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

O’HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A crash early Friday morning tied up traffic on inbound Route 28.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in O’Hara Township.

Multiple vehicles were involved, including at least one tractor trailer.

PennDOT reported all inbound lanes in the area of the crash were closed for more than an hour following the crash.

State police said the crash damaged guide wires that run alongside Route 28. PennDOT workers were called to the scene to loosen the wires so a wrecked tractor trailer could be removed.

Lane restrictions remained in place until shortly after 5 a.m. when the wrecked tractor trailer was removed and all lanes reopened.

No injuries were reported.