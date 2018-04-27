LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh-based vitamin retailer GNC said it plans to close approximately 200 stores this year.

GNC made its plans known Thursday, shortly before it reported its first quarter revenues and profits.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It’s not known exactly which stores would be closed. In its earnings report, GNC said it is working to renegotiate leases and explore relocation opportunities.

The approximately 200 stores to be closed account for about 6 percent of GNC’s 3,300 locations worldwide.

 

