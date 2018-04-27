For groups looking for a different and fun way to celebrate birthdays, bridal parties or other special occasions – or would just love a relaxing weekend away – Mercer County offers a Wine and Brew Trail in a picturesque setting. With eight wineries, five breweries and a distillery in the area, this Trail experience is tailored to each group’s wishes and includes a customized itinerary, transportation, free wine tastings, entertainment and assistance in arranging an overnight stay and dinner. Mercer County, located in northwestern Pennsylvania, is part of the burgeoning wine and brewery scene that’s flourishing in the northeast. The County’s many lodging options, attractions and outdoor activities draw people from western Pennsylvania, as well as visitors from eastern Ohio, southwestern New York and Ontario, Canada. Getaways to Mercer County mean leaving the city behind and enjoying the beauty of scenic countryside. Visitors can enjoy a unique experience on a Wine and Brew Tour, stay in fabulous luxury lodgings and dine out at world-class restaurants. Click here for more information.

Plan Your Next Trip to the Mercer County Wine and Brew Trail Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, or just prefer a cold one at the end of a long day, the Wine and Brew Trail experience is a great getaway for all seasons. “This area has so much to offer. You can get away from the city and enjoy the countryside surroundings here, including woods, lakes, and the peacefulness of the Shenango River. Our backdrop is a big part of why people enjoy visiting our wineries and breweries. There’s also plenty to keep everyone busy, like great shopping and outdoor activities. Many people who come up here for the Wine and Brew Trail also treat this like a great excursion,” said Joal Wolf, owner of Conneaut Cellar Winery and Distillery. “There’s so much here – any drink you can imagine. Besides wine and beer, there are distilleries, so you can enjoy bourbon, brandies, vodka and spiced rum. Whatever you have a taste for, we can offer.”

Mercer County Wineries There are eight wineries in the area that produce a full complement of wine, including cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, riesling, chardonnay and even fruit wine. Conneaut Cellars Winery and Distillery is an award-winning business that has been welcoming groups since 1982. During that time, they’ve grown to be one of the largest wineries in the area, with the juice and grapes from the Lake Erie area, just north of Mercer County. They also offer sparkling apple and pear ciders and distilled spirits. Additionally, Conneaut Cellars has red and white ports, with apple and pear ports to be added soon – maybe by summer – and a bittersweet red vermouth that’s hard to find anywhere else in Pennsylvania. The spirits and distilled, aged and bottled on site. Groups find that their wine menu is wide-ranging, with many dry and sweet selections that visitors can try before they buy. Their sparkling wine, created in a specially-made tank, takes a month to prepare. Besides free wine tastings, Conneaut Cellars offers tours so visitors can see the 500 to 2,000 gallon tanks, the wine press, copper still and oak barrels. Like many wineries in the region, Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery uses grapes from the Lake Erie Grape region to create distinctive, affordable wines. Wolf describes the reason that grapes grow plentifully along the shores of Lake Erie. “It’s actually easier to grow wine-quality grapes to the north of the region. Lake Erie helps to create the growing season. In the fall, the growing season is extended because the usual cold weather that descends upon the area is held off by the warmth that comes off of such a large body of water. Then, in the spring, the coolness of the lake prevents early budding of the plants making them susceptible to frost, which can disturb the regular growing season,” he explains. Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery is located at 12005 Conneaut Lake Rd., Rt 322 & U.S. Hwy 6, Conneaut Lake PA 16316. 814-382-3999 Other outstanding wineries in the area include Nova Cellars, located in Pulaski, where visitors come for the wine, food and entertainment. This winery is situated on a lovely pond with a walkway around the pond that is perfect for an evening stroll. On the grounds are fun games that groups and couples will enjoy. This location does double duty as a brew pub, called Brew 32, that is showcased on their top floor. Nova Cellars is located at 1474 State Route 208, Pulaski PA 16143. 724-230-6686 Webb Winery produces white, rose, red, fruit, sparkling and specialty wines, plus hard ciders. They have tasting rooms in their Hermitage location, as well as in their Sharpsville establishment, with tours and light meals offered. Webb Winery locations are at 2978 South Hermitage Road, Hermitage PA 16148 and at 29 N. 2nd St. Sharpsville PA 16150. 724-856-2770 The owners of Wilhelm Winery turned their love of wine making from a part-time interest into a full-time endeavor. Their locations in Hadley and Hermitage provide signature labels of wine as gifts for weddings, holidays, and corporate events. Wilhelm Winery is located at 590 Georgetown Rd. Hadley PA 16130. 724-253-3700 VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.