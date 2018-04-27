Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County say a tip led them to a major drug bust and arrest, getting more than 13,000 stamp bags of heroin off the street.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s every single day we’re making drug arrests,” said Trooper Stephen Limani, of Pennsylvania State Police.

Friday was no exception as law enforcement from multiple agencies announced the arrest of 31-year-old Julian Greenlee, of New Kensington.

“We received some information there was a residence in the New Kensington area that was believed to be distributing large amounts of heroin,” said Trooper Limani.

With the house under surveillance, investigators say they watched Greenlee walk out of the home on Freeport Road with a large backpack. He stepped into a Mercedes Benz and drove down the street.

“When we observed the vehicle and run the plates, it comes back it’s a stolen vehicle out of New Kensington,” Trooper Limani said.

With New Kensington Police on his tail, Greenlee allegedly tried lose the pursuing officer, but stopped the SUV after a few blocks, bailed out of the car and ditched the suspected drugs as he ran.

“Usually people aren’t running unless there’s a reason to run; and, in this particular case, there’s lots of reasons to run,” said Trooper Limani.

Not long after it began, police discovered Greenlee hiding under a pine tree nearby.

“In his possession, between him and the vehicle, we were able to get 260 bricks of heroin, which will equate to $140,000 in street value.

Greenlee is facing multiple drug charges. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $100,000 straight cash bond.