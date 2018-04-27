LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Avengers: Infinity War

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scared to go online and risk reading a spoiler for a movie or television show that haven’t seen yet? You’re not alone.

The filmmakers behind Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” are just the latest to wrestle with those who would spill the secrets of their Hollywood blockbuster.

There are some high tech tools available to help you stay spoiler-free online.

For more information on the Unspoiler add-on for Google Chroma, click this link.

For step-by-step instructions on how to use Twitter’s advanced muting options, click this link.

