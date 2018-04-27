Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you smell a strong gas odor, it can be a scary thing.

That’s why workers at Catholic Youth Association Childcare called for help and evacuated the building.

Pittsburgh firefighters responded discovered the pilot light on the stove was out, relit it and all was good.

However, instead of just leaving, the crews from Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Station 6 went back to where the kids were waiting and showed them their truck.

They talked about fire safety and even let the kids squirt their fire hose at their parents’ cars in the parking lot.

Workers at the center posted pictures on their Facebook page along with a big thank you to the whole crew for taking the time to make the kids’ morning a great one.