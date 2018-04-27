Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Following their first-round selection of safety Terrell Edmunds, the Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to make their picks in Rounds 2-7 of the 2018 NFL Draft.

On Friday night, in the third round, the Steelers selected Mason Rudolph, a quarterback, who is from Oklahoma State. The Steelers have another pick still to come in the third round.

We have traded picks 79 and 220 to the Seahawks for the 76th overall pick. With the 76th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we have selected QB Mason Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/VG0rvfpvKs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2018

In the second round, the Steelers took James Washington, a wide receiver who is also from Oklahoma State.

With the 60th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we select WR James Washington.#SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/8VR24ZUMIJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2018

Former Steelers Rod Woodson and Max Starks were on hand to make the announcments.

Washington gives the AFC North champions a boost at the position of wide receiver a day after they traded Martavis Bryant to Oakland.

Washington caught 226 passes for a school-record 4,472 yards and 39 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cowboys. Washington is already familiar with Heinz Field. He caught five passes for 124 yards when Oklahoma State blew out Pitt 59-21 last September.

This is the second straight year the Steelers have taken a wide receiver in the second round. They selected JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 draft. Smith-Schuster’s rapid development made the talented but enigmatic Bryant expendable.

The 6-foot Washington can line up both in the slot and on the outside and can get downfield. He averaged 19.8 yards per reception during his college career.

After five quarterbacks went in the first round, the sixth didn’t come off the board until the third round at pick No. 76 when the Steelers traded up to take Rudolph, Washington’s Oklahoma State teammate.

Rudolph loved to throw deep and it was often to Washington, who was an All-American last season. Rudolph was a third-team All-America pick by The AP.

The first non-Division I player drafted came a few picks before Rudolph went. The New York Jets took Nathan Shepherd, a 315-pound defensive lineman from Canada who played at Fort Hayes State, with pick 72.

Washington and Rudolph join Edmunds, of Virginia Tech, who the Steelers took 28th overall.

Looks quite good in Black & Gold. pic.twitter.com/5sn9GSglhC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2018

The 6-foot-1, 217-pound Edmunds had four interceptions in 2016 but was limited to just 10 games last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Edmunds was taken a dozen picks after the Buffalo Bills selected his brother Tremaine with the 16th overall selection.

Injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier made the announcement. Amazing football fans everywhere when he walked out on stage after suffering a spinal injury in a game last December.

