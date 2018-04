Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Pittsburgh Police will be holding collections across the city.

All six Pittsburgh Police Zones, Police Headquarters and Philips Rec Center in Carrick will be designated drop-off sites on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off for safe disposal.

For more information on the event, click this link.