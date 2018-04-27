Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It took crews more than an hour to extract a tractor trailer driver from his vehicle after a crash on Route 51 in Fayette County on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Route 51 in Franklin Township.

State police say 61-year-old Marvin Mills was driving a Fayette Waste commercial truck, transporting a dumpster, along Route 51 South near Reservoir Road when there was a “possible vehicle failure” that pulled the truck to the right.

Mills was going between 45 and 55 mph when he struck the guide rail on the right side of the road. The truck rode the guide rail for more than 600 feet before it went over the rail off the road and crashed into a large tree.

The cab of the truck struck the tree, pinning Mills inside. Firefighters from multiple departments arrived at the scene and worked for more than an hour to free Mills.

Mills was flown to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Route 51 north and south were both closed for about three hours while the scene was cleared.