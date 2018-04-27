Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An upcoming documentary wants to settle the debate between two major Pennsylvania convenience store chains “once and for all.”

The tagline on the poster for “Sheetz vs. Wawa: The Movie” reads, “We settle this here. We settle this now.”

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Fridg, a Pennsylvania native who lives and works in the Pittsburgh area, says he’s “keenly aware of the unique rivalry” and wants to tell the story of “not only the stores, but the interesting people that are passionate about their convenience store affiliation.”

The movie’s website includes a page asking Pennsylvanians to share their Sheetz and Wawa stories.

The movie will be released in 2019, but it does not yet have an official release date.