LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Local TV, Sheetz, Sheetz Vs. Wawa The Movie, Wawa

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An upcoming documentary wants to settle the debate between two major Pennsylvania convenience store chains “once and for all.”

The tagline on the poster for “Sheetz vs. Wawa: The Movie” reads, “We settle this here. We settle this now.”

sheetz vs wawa the movie Upcoming Documentary Wants To Settle Sheetz Vs. Wawa Debate

(Key Art: David Altrogge)

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Fridg, a Pennsylvania native who lives and works in the Pittsburgh area, says he’s “keenly aware of the unique rivalry” and wants to tell the story of “not only the stores, but the interesting people that are passionate about their convenience store affiliation.”

The movie’s website includes a page asking Pennsylvanians to share their Sheetz and Wawa stories.

The movie will be released in 2019, but it does not yet have an official release date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch