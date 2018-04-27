Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — All schools in the Steel Valley School District are on lockdown Friday afternoon due to a threat made in the community.

The Steel Valley superintendent’s office released the following statement:

“Due to a credible threat of violence in the community, all the schools in the district are in immediate lock out. Students will not be dismissed until and/or unless an adult on their emergency card comes to sign them out. We are doing this for the safety of our students and your children. We ask for your patience during this emergency to get your children home safely.”

No further details about the threat have been released.

