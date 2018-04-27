LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
MUNHALL (KDKA) — All schools in the Steel Valley School District are on lockdown Friday afternoon due to a threat made in the community.

steel valley lockdown Steel Valley Schools On Lockdown Due To Credible Threat

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The Steel Valley superintendent’s office released the following statement:

“Due to a credible threat of violence in the community, all the schools in the district are in immediate lock out. Students will not be dismissed until and/or unless an adult on their emergency card comes to sign them out. We are doing this for the safety of our students and your children. We ask for your patience during this emergency to get your children home safely.”

No further details about the threat have been released.

