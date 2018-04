Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Crews battled a row house fire in Wilkinsburg on Friday afternoon.

It broke out just before 12:30 p.m. in a building in the 1700 block of Paul Court.

The building was evacuated and all residents reportedly got out safely. No injuries have been reported.

According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, twelve units were affected by the 3-alarm fire.

