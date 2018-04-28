Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik announced his final decisions about parish groupings for the upcoming reorganization of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh at a news conference Saturday.

Through “On Mission For The Church Alive,” 188 parishes will be grouped into 57 parish groupings. Zubik says a parish grouping is “a collection of two or more neighboring parishes in a geographic area that will work with their clergy to one day become a new parish.”

PRESS CONFERENCE PART 1:

No churches will be closing immediately. Zubik says each parish grouping will have a couple of years to plan the merger and come up with recommendations regarding closures.

Each parish grouping will be served by a clergy team, which will be led by an administrator. An administrator is a priest who fulfills all the obligations of a pastor.

The administrators and clergy teams in each grouping will come up with an interim mass and confession schedule that will go into effect on Oct. 15 of this year.

“All the decisions that I’m announcing today will take effect on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018,” Zubik said. “Until then, as we prepare to undertake these new models for parish life, I will rely on the cooperation, understanding and patience of all involved as we make this important transition. I truly believe that change can bring new life and joy.”

PRESS CONFERENCE PART 2:

The parish groupings have been assigned categories with ideal deadlines to complete the process of transitioning into a new parish. Zubik hopes the first groupings will complete their process by 2020 and the final transitions will be complete by 2023.

Part of the transition process includes determining which church buildings will best serve the needs of the new parish.

“At the heart of this process is the invitation for all local Catholics to refocus on the three virtues that last, even in the midst of change, namely: faith, hope and love,” Zubik said. “Faith is more than a church building, a mass time or a pew.”

Zubik says one of the first changes coming up is the reassignment of priests.

“What I think will hit people most right now will be the transfer of their priest. Now, they’ll still have them for six months, but I think that’s when the initial change is gonna come. That’s gonna be the most immediate change that they see on the horizon, the change of their priest,” Zubik told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti.

The reorganization isn’t the only goal of “On Mission For The Church Alive.” They also want to answer the question of how the Diocese can get Catholics back to church again.

“Give them some invitation to be more hospitable. I’m not exactly sure that we’ve done the best job over the course of the years of being very hospitable, and I think there is something about when larger numbers of people come together that there’s a greater sense of life,” Zubik said. “We have to look for programs that are going to be reaching out to every age group, especially for our young folks.”

You can find the list of final parish groupings and more information here: diopitt.org/groupings-by-parish