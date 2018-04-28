PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – CrossFit Pittsburgh teamed up with West Penn Hospital and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to honor fallen Pittsburgh police officer Paul Sciullo on Saturday.

Officer Sciullo was killed on April 4, 2009, in Stanton Heights during a domestic dispute. Fellow officers Stephen Mayhle and Eric Kelly also died.

The “Be a Hero” workout at the Crossfit facility on Hamilton Avenue recognized Sciullo’s organ donation for National Donate Life Month. Sciullo’s family, friends, fellow Pittsburgh police officers and the Pittsburgh fire bureau were invited to join CrossFit regulars for the event.