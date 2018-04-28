LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Crossfit PIttsburgh, Officer Paul Sciullo, Paul Sciullo, West Penn Hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – CrossFit Pittsburgh teamed up with West Penn Hospital and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to honor fallen Pittsburgh police officer Paul Sciullo on Saturday.

paul sciullo event CrossFit Event Honors Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Sciullo

Photo Credit: KDKA photojournalist Timothy Lawson

Officer Sciullo was killed on April 4, 2009, in Stanton Heights during a domestic dispute. Fellow officers Stephen Mayhle and Eric Kelly also died.

The “Be a Hero” workout at the Crossfit facility on Hamilton Avenue recognized Sciullo’s organ donation for National Donate Life Month. Sciullo’s family, friends, fellow Pittsburgh police officers and the Pittsburgh fire bureau were invited to join CrossFit regulars for the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch