PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Allegheny County jail late Friday, according to a release from Warden Orlando Harper on Saturday.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, medical personnel were called when a female inmate was found hanging in her cell by corrections officers during rounds. Medical and correctional officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, but were unsuccessful. The inmate was declared dead at 10:14 p.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating, and more information will be released, including the identity of the inmate, when available.

