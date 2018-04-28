Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Rugby

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Rugby is an 8-year-old Domestic Shorthair who was rescued and cared for by a Good Samaritan before finding his way to Animal Friends. He is handsome, friendly, outgoing and may even enjoy the company of another cat or cat-savvy kids in his new home. Say “hi” to this rugged guy – he just may be the cat your home is missing. He is currently at Colony Café in the Strip District and is just waiting for you to stop by.

To find out more about how to adopt Rugby, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Minnie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

If you know someone who needs a good lap dog, Minnie is your girl! She loves to snuggle and is house trained. Minnie is about 9-years-old and has some vision impairment. However, she is smart, and her sense of smell overcompensates for her vision problem.

Since Minnie is a mature girl, she likes to nap. She loves to chew bones. Minnie needs a home where she can be an only dog, and one without felines.

Minnie was emaciated and could barely stand when she came into the shelter this past summer. She is lucky to have survived, and only did so because the shelter staff took care of her ’round the clock. Minnie deserves a home as special as she is!

To find out more about how to adopt Minnie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Ridge

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

There are a lot of brown tabbies in the world… But Ridge is so much more! This handsome 4-year-old has been in our care since the beginning of October 2017. That’s 8 months in the shelter!

Ridge originally came to Animal Protectors as an injured stray with a large wound under his leg. The wound was in a difficult spot for repair, but our vet was able to suture it up and it is now fully healed!

Ridge is quite the character and greets people with a happy “meow”! Even if he is laying down and half asleep, he will always get up to greet someone entering our cat room. He runs over for pets and to rub up against them. Ridge also loves to play and gets along great with other cats. Most people that see Ridge will just think of him as another tabby, but to the people who know him, he is one of a kind!

To find out more about how to adopt Ridge, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24