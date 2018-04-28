LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A passenger who says she’s been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since an engine exploded on a Southwest Airlines flight is suing the airline and the manufacturer of the engine.

Photo Credit: Joe Marcus

The lawsuit by Lilia Chavez filed Thursday in federal court in Philadelphia alleges negligence by Dallas-based Southwest and engine maker CFM International.

Chavez says she was sitting three seats behind a window that shattered after the engine exploded on Flight 1380 on April 17. She says she witnessed “the horror” as the force of depressurization pulled fellow passenger Jennifer Riordan partially through the shattered window. Riordan later died.

The plane traveling from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Southwest said it could not comment on pending litigation.

CFM representatives did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

