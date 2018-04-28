LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled 13 players from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, but that was hardly the news of the day.

Evgeni Malkin, who missed the 3-2 Penguins win in Game 1 of their second-round series vs. the Washington Capitals on Thursday, practiced Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Malkin practiced with the fourth line, and head coach Mike Sullivan said he “looked good” and is a “game time decision” for Game 2 in Washington on Sunday.

The “Black Aces” who were recalled from the AHL include seven forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders.

Joining the Penguins are forwards Josh Jooris, Daniel Sprong, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson and Jean-Sebastien Dea; defensemen Lukas Bengtsson, Chris Summers, Jarred Tinordi and Andrey Pedan; and goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Michael Leighton.

