PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Riverhounds remain one of only three unbeaten teams in the USL after defeating Atlanta 1-0 Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

Neco Brett scored in the 26th minute to give the Hounds the only offense they would need as the team produced a shutout for the fifth time in six games this season.

Hounds goalkeeper Kyle Morton had to make only one save in his second start this season and, alongside goalkeeper Dan Lynd, the team has only conceded two goals so far.

Riverhounds winger Christiano Francois was the Hounds biggest offensive threat in the first half, assisting on Brett’s goal and coming close to scoring two other times on his own.

After the game, head coach Bob Liley praised his team and his happy with the progress they are making.

“It was probably our most complete game from start to finish this year,” he said. “We just seemed a lot more confident.”

Pittsburgh will look to extend its club record unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Toronto on May 5, a match that can be seen Pittsburgh’s CW at 6 p.m.