Filed Under:Gun Threat, West Penn Power, Westmoreland County Jail

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – The West Penn Power building was evacuated on Friday morning after a local man allegedly made “threats against the building, employees and students,” state police in Greensburg said.

west penn service center West Penn Power Building Evacuated Due To Threat

Photo Credit: KDKA photojournalist Dennis Lane

Jacob William Ackerman, 20, of Belle Vernon sent a cell phone video in which he stated, “‘We are going in, boys,’ and ‘I got a vest’ several times, while recording a black assault rifle, ammunition and a heavy ballistics vest.

Police arrested Ackerman, who admitted to sending the video, and took him to the Westmoreland County Jail on $100,000 bond. The weapon, ammo and vest were confiscated, as well.

jacob ackerman West Penn Power Building Evacuated Due To Threat

Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison

“West Penn Power management acted quickly and decisively to protect our employees and line worker students immediately after learning of the threat,” the company said in a statement. “We are grateful for the assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police to safely resolve the situation.”

The video was sent to students in a program training for potential jobs with West Penn Power after Ackerman was not hired by the company.

