JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – The West Penn Power building was evacuated on Friday morning after a local man allegedly made “threats against the building, employees and students,” state police in Greensburg said.

Jacob William Ackerman, 20, of Belle Vernon sent a cell phone video in which he stated, “‘We are going in, boys,’ and ‘I got a vest’ several times, while recording a black assault rifle, ammunition and a heavy ballistics vest.

Police arrested Ackerman, who admitted to sending the video, and took him to the Westmoreland County Jail on $100,000 bond. The weapon, ammo and vest were confiscated, as well.

“West Penn Power management acted quickly and decisively to protect our employees and line worker students immediately after learning of the threat,” the company said in a statement. “We are grateful for the assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police to safely resolve the situation.”

The video was sent to students in a program training for potential jobs with West Penn Power after Ackerman was not hired by the company.