BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Crews battled a major fire that spread to multiple buildings in Beaver Falls late Sunday night.

It broke out around 8:15 p.m. on 26th Street. At least three buildings were on fire.

Multiple departments have been called to the scene.

They were still working to put out the fire just before 11 p.m.

Everyone got out safely, but some people had to jump out of windows to escape.

