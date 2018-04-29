Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Mercer County man has been arrested on rape charges.

State police say 30-year-old Patrick Timothy Kearney, of Mercer County, was accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a female victim on March 31 and/or April 1 of this year.

After an investigation, Kearney was taken into custody and sent to the Mercer County Jail.

Kearney is facing charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.