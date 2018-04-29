KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH - JANUARY 11: The new University of Pittsburgh head football coach, Todd Graham (center), poses for a photograph with members of his family and University of Pittsburgh athletic director, Steve Pederson (far left), during a press conference on January 11, 2011 at the University of Pittsburgh Panthers South Side training facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. […]
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Mercer County man has been arrested on rape charges.

State police say 30-year-old Patrick Timothy Kearney, of Mercer County, was accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a female victim on March 31 and/or April 1 of this year.

patrick timothy kearney Mercer Co. Man Arrested On Rape Charges

(Photo Credit: Mercer County Jail)

After an investigation, Kearney was taken into custody and sent to the Mercer County Jail.

Kearney is facing charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

