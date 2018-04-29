LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Two Bodies Found In Home After Fire
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say at least two people died after police serving a protection-from-abuse order at a northeastern Pennsylvania home were fired upon by a man who set the home ablaze.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the man lit a couch on fire when officers knocked at the Scranton home at about 8 a.m. Saturday. Officers entered and extinguished the flames but were fired on, and a car was hit by a shotgun blast.

Chief Carl Graziano says officers called for backup and communicated with the shooter as he set additional fires, but they weren’t told others were inside.

Fire eventually destroyed the home and damaged a house next door, and crews later found two bodies on the second floor. The Lackawanna County coroner said one was male and the other female.

