Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up Nick Kingham from the Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians, Sunday.

ROSTER MOVE: RHP Nick Kingham has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and LHP Enny Romero has been designated for assignment. Kingham will make his Major League debut today and will wear No. 49. — Pirates (@Pirates) April 29, 2018

Kingham has a 1.59 ERA with the Indians this season and will make his major league debut Sunday.

The Pirates have also designated LHP Enny Romero for assignment.