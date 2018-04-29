Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up Nick Kingham from the Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians, Sunday.
ROSTER MOVE: RHP Nick Kingham has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and LHP Enny Romero has been designated for assignment.
Kingham will make his Major League debut today and will wear No. 49.
Kingham has a 1.59 ERA with the Indians this season and will make his major league debut Sunday.
The Pirates have also designated LHP Enny Romero for assignment.