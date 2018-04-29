LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Local TV, Nick Kingham, Pittsbugh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up Nick Kingham from the Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians, Sunday.

Kingham has a 1.59 ERA with the Indians this season and will make his major league debut Sunday.

The Pirates have also designated LHP Enny Romero for assignment.

