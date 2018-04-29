Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Survivors and their families took part Sunday morning in an event to memorialize victims of the Holocaust.

“With everyone participating today, it gives us a chance for hope, for courage and for bravery and strength, just like these survivors,” Jackie Savage-Gelernter, founder of “Walk to Remember,” said.

Participants walked around Community Day School in Squirrel Hill six times to commemorate the 6 million lives lost.

“By walking today, we all take a moment to commemorate the 6 million lives that were lost in the Holocaust,” Savage-Gelernter said. “We also get to meet survivors and realize their strength.”

Among the walkers was a man who narrowly escaped from the horror of the Holocaust.

“We were persecuted in Bulgaria to the point of deportation, but the deportation never happened,” Albert Farhy said. “The train was there already. Four hours before leaving the deportation was aborted.”

Organizers say this is the ultimate way to remember the 6 million Jews who were victims of the atrocities.

“We come together and we remember together,” Lauren Bairns, executive director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, said. “We honor these incredible people, and we make sure there is still knowledge of the Holocaust and that people still care about this.”

Sunday’s event benefits the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh and Community Day School.

If you missed Sunday’s event, the Holocaust Center and Community Day School will be at the Jewish Film Festival.

Find more here: filmpittsburgh.org/festivals/jfilm-festival/2018-events