UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Neighbors and their children are trying to raise money to help a family in Upper St. Clair whose house was badly damaged by a fire.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1800 block of Tyburn Lane.

The parents and their four children escaped and no one was hurt.

Neighbor Gene Lasarovich captured video of the fire on his cell phone.

“First thing, I started screaming, ‘Is everybody OK? Is the family OK?'” he said. “They have four kids and everybody was out, and that’s the most important thing, obviously. Everybody is alive.”

The flames scorched a deck and left a huge hole in the roof.

“The fire was going all over the house. Actually, it’s two houses kind of together, so the fire started on the left side and went all the way through, and then they cut the roof through and it started going inside the house,” Lasarovich said.

Neighbors and their families were going door-to-door trying to raise money to help the family Sunday.

“I think we’re raising money, so we will have a drive probably soon,” Lasarovich said. “Everybody’s trying to do what they can. I think [the family] stayed at the neighbor’s house.”

Lasarovich says the family had a celebratory dinner party Saturday night and he remembers seeing a fire outside near the deck, but that was long before the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.